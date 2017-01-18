New Bedford Police seize $80,00 worth of drugs, 4 men arrested

Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department.
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – Four men are facing serious drug charges after police seized $80,000 worth of drugs off the street on Tuesday.
Police say, two cars were pulled over in the area of Route 18 and Potomska Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug delivery operation.
Once pulled over, police seized 700 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin, and arrested the two men in each vehicle.
The four men arrested are facing the following offenses:
30-year-old Eduardo Aguilar-Serrano, Deane St., New Bedford:
- Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
- Trafficking in heroin
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and an outstanding warrant.
22-year-old Kevin Rojas, of Rivet St. New Bedford:
- Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of heroin
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws.
30-year-old Jhonatan Francisco, of Wayne St., Providence, R. I.:
- Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
- Possession of cocaine
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
40-year-old Carlos Cruzado, of Briden St., Providence, R. I.:
- Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
