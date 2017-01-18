New Bedford Police seize $80,00 worth of drugs, 4 men arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford Police seize $80,00 worth of drugs, 4 men arrested

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department. Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – Four men are facing serious drug charges after police seized $80,000 worth of drugs off the street on Tuesday.

Police say, two cars were pulled over in the area of Route 18 and Potomska Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug delivery operation.

Once pulled over, police seized 700 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin, and arrested the two men in each vehicle.

The four men arrested are facing the following offenses:

30-year-old Eduardo Aguilar-Serrano, Deane St., New Bedford:

  • Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and an outstanding warrant.

22-year-old Kevin Rojas, of  Rivet St. New Bedford:

  • Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of heroin
  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  •  Conspiracy to violate drug laws.

30-year-old Jhonatan Francisco, of Wayne St., Providence, R. I.:

  • Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
  •  Possession of cocaine
  •  Conspiracy to violate drug laws

40-year-old Carlos Cruzado, of Briden St., Providence, R. I.:

  • Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams
  • Conspiracy to violate drug laws

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.