New Bedford Police seize $80,00 worth of drugs, 4 men arrested

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – Four men are facing serious drug charges after police seized $80,000 worth of drugs off the street on Tuesday.

Police say, two cars were pulled over in the area of Route 18 and Potomska Street, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug delivery operation.

Once pulled over, police seized 700 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin, and arrested the two men in each vehicle.

The four men arrested are facing the following offenses:

30-year-old Eduardo Aguilar-Serrano, Deane St., New Bedford:

Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Trafficking in heroin

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and an outstanding warrant.

22-year-old Kevin Rojas, of Rivet St. New Bedford:

Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Conspiracy to violate drug laws.

30-year-old Jhonatan Francisco, of Wayne St., Providence, R. I.:

Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams

Possession of cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

40-year-old Carlos Cruzado, of Briden St., Providence, R. I.:

Trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

