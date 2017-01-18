Rhode Island leaders describe excitement ahead of inauguration

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Electric; that's the word Rhode Island GOP Chair Brandon Bell used to describe the mood amongst Trump supporters in D.C. Wednesday night ahead of the President elect Donald Trump's inauguration.



"It's so exciting. We're taking back the White House. It's a time for celebration," said Brandon Bell.

Bell, as well as many other local Republican leaders FaceTimed with ABC 6 News from some pre-inauguration events to share the excitement.



The Rhode Island GOP Chair even shared photos snapped on Wednesday, including one with outgoing RNC Chair and incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, one with soon to be HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and another one of soon to be VP Mike Pence addressing RNC members.

"He gave great vision and a great pep talk," said Bell.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is also in D.C., saying he's hoping to hear more about funding for infrastructure and transportation once Trump takes office.

"I'm looking forward to hearing President Trump's speech and seeing what he has on his agenda for the next four years to lift our economy. I'm really excited to get to work," said Mayor Fung.

Honorary Rhode Island Trump Chair Joe Trillo arrived in the capital Wednesday evening. He says he's looking forward to the actual swearing in ceremony.

"It's a very exciting time for this country. I wish a lot more people were as excited as I am. I think it's going to come as you see this man make progress," said Honorary Rhode Island Trump Chair Joe Trillo.

Brandon Bell told ABC6 News he estimates fifty to one hundred Rhode Islanders will be attending the inaugural ball on Friday night.

