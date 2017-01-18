Officials identify victim in fiery fatal car crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Officials identify victim in fiery fatal car crash

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

MANSFIELD, M.A. - Bristol County officials have identified a Massachusetts woman as the victim in a fiery single-car crash.              

The County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Natalie Caron, of Mansfield, was the driver in a fatal car accident Sunday. Police say Caron's vehicle swerved along a bend, crashed into a tree, and went up in flames on North Main Street in Mansfield.       

The Sun Chronicle reports that Caron had a daughter and worked at Herb Chambers Lexus in Sharon.             

State and local police continue to investigate the crash.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

