Officials identify victim in fiery fatal car crash

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

MANSFIELD, M.A. - Bristol County officials have identified a Massachusetts woman as the victim in a fiery single-car crash.

The County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Natalie Caron, of Mansfield, was the driver in a fatal car accident Sunday. Police say Caron's vehicle swerved along a bend, crashed into a tree, and went up in flames on North Main Street in Mansfield.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Caron had a daughter and worked at Herb Chambers Lexus in Sharon.

State and local police continue to investigate the crash.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017