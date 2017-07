By Ken Bell

The South Kingstown Rebels remain unbeaten after getting a win at Mt. St. Charles, 47 to 36. The Rebels push their record to 9 and 0.

Across town, Woonsocket held off Lincoln, 49 to 45. Alyissa O'Hagan scored a game high 31 points for the Villa Novans.

Moses Brown defeated visiting Cumberland, 52 to 43. Oluchi Ezemma had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.