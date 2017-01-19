Three Elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens and Barr - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three Elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds Make Gains

Posted: Updated:


By RONALD BLUM=
AP Baseball Writer=
       NEW YORK (AP) _ Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short.


        Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight  year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.  Clemens went up nine points to 54%.  Barry Bonds up to 53%.  Players must receive 75% of the ballots to be elected to the HOF.


        Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent _ he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).


        Hoffman was five votes shy and Guerrero 15 short.
 

