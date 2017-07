By News Staff

James Morales, the inmate who made a daring escape from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, is set to face a judge Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Morales on Tuesday.

Morales snuck out of the facility on New Year’s Eve before he was caught in Somerville six days later.

He could face up to five additional years of jail time.

