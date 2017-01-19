Bishop Tobin rooting for his beloved Steelers

By: Melissa Randall

mrandall@abc6.com

@MRandallABC6

Many Patriots’ fans in Southern New England will be praying the team wins the AFC Championship game Sunday. What makes matters very interesting for local Catholics is that Bishop Thomas Tobin is a huge Steelers' fan.

“I follow it [football] pretty closely. I don't have time to go to the games usually. Don't even always have time to watch the games, but I enjoy football. Especially coming from Pittsburgh, that's my loyalty,” he said.

Bishop Tobin has been with the Catholic Diocese of Providence since 2005. But even after all these years living in New England, he's not interested in becoming a member of Pats Nation.

“No. I would give up the faith before I would do that. When you're a Steelers fan it's in your blood. I won't make that conversion,” said Tobin.

As a man of the cloth, the Bishop has a lot of faith. But when it comes to his team, does he really think Big Ben has what it takes to compete with TB–12 at Gillette?

“I think they [Steelers] need more than a Hail Mary. They probably need a whole rosary to win in New England this weekend. So we'll see. I'll be hoping and praying,” he joked.

The Bishop plans to watch the big game at home. And if his team doesn't come up with the win, he already has tickets to head out of town where he can avoid all the bragging.

© WLNE-TV 2017