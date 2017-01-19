Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

news@abc6.com

The Associated Press

Thirteen automakers are recalling more than 652,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the latest round of dangerous Takata air bag inflator recalls.

Automakers with front passenger inflator recalls posted Thursday are Audi, Nissan, Jaguar-Land Rover, Subaru, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mazda, McLaren and Karma.        

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Sixteen people have died worldwide due to the problem.        

The recall is among the latest round covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 19 automakers in the U.S. In total, it's the largest auto recall in U.S. history, affecting 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles.        

Owners can go to the National Highway Traffic Administration website to see if their models are involved.

(C) WLNE-TV 2017

