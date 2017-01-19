Security guard charged with assaulting disabled homeless man

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, M.A. - A privately-contracted security guard at Boston's major sports arena has been charged with beating a 52-year-old disabled homeless man at a Boston train station.

The Boston Globe reports that Rene Norestant Jr., was released on $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty Wednesday to the alleged assault on Dec. 22 authorities say was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by several people.

Prosecutors say Norestant, contracted to provide security at TD Garden, was trying to get Michael Hathaway to leave North Station when he gripped Hathaway's cane with both fists and smashed it across his face. They called it an unprovoked attack.

Norestant says Hathaway struck first and he was defending himself.

The guard was fired by contractor Allied Universal, which says it is training its workers on conflict management.

