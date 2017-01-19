Governor Raimondo submits $9.2 billion budget

By: Samantha Fenlon

sfenlon@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Governor Gina Raimondo officially submitted her $9.2 billion budget to the legislature Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The price tag has increased from last years $8.9 billion, with the main focus on strengthening the economy and helping out the middle class.

"You know it's a pro jobs budget and it keeps taxes down and I think it helps businesses continue to create jobs in Rhode Island," said Governor Gina M. Raimondo.

There are no broad based tax increases, but there are some areas that Rhode Islanders could soon be paying more for.

One of increases is the cigarette tax; the Governor proposing an increase of 50 cents a pack, bringing the total tax per pack to $4.25.

Another point of note is the proposed collection of the remote seller sales tax that has been quickly dubbed the "Amazon" tax.

This tax proposal would bring in a total of $34.7 million in revenue.

"I don't see it as a source of much revenue at all. In fact, I think people will just switch their buying habits," said State Rep. Michael Chippendale.

Rep. Martin Abney who heads the Finance committee says he's pleased with most of the proposals he's seen so far.

"I don't have many concerns it's just that I know that at the end of the day we are not going to satisfy everyone but we are going to make sure we continue the tax relief," said Representative Abney.

On the subject of education, the Governor submitted her plan to allow all Rhode Island high school graduates to be eligible for 2 free years of college at URI, CCRI or RIC.

Speaker Mattiello wouldn't come right out say he's against it, but he's also far from saying he's for it.

"Laudable goals but being the first in the nation, it's never been tested. Our finance committee will do a full hearing on it. We will get public input and we'll see where the public wants to go with that," said House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

Other proposals include raising the minimum wage 90 cents to $10.50 an hour, and decreasing the car tax by 30 percent.

Speaker Mattiello told ABC6 News he was not fully satisfied with the specifics that are currently in the budget; he’s long said he wants to see a full repeal.

"I expect that the budget that the house passes will have relief for the car tax in it this year," said Speaker Mattiello.

The budget will be sent to the finance committee where many rounds of changes will be made before it will eventually be approved in June.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017