SUV Crashes Into Tiverton Liquor Store

TIVERTON, R.I. - The owner of The Tiverton Liquor Store on Main Street had quite the shock after an SUV crashed right into the store early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m., to find a six foot hole in the side of the building.

Upon going inside, officials found knocked down shelves, shattered bottles, and alcohol all over the floor.

The driver took off in his car, but it wasn't hard to track him down. Tiverton Police say he left his license plate behind.

Police found him at his home down the street where he was taken into custody.

He's suspected of driving under the influence.

The liquor store owner tells ABC6, the man is a regular at the store.

