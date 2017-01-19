SUV Crashes Into Tiverton Liquor Store - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

SUV Crashes Into Tiverton Liquor Store

Posted: Updated:
Rick Patel, Store Owner Rick Patel, Store Owner
Rick Patel, Store Owner Rick Patel, Store Owner

By: ABC6 News Staff

news@abc6.com

TIVERTON, R.I. - The owner of The Tiverton Liquor Store on Main Street had quite the shock after an SUV crashed right into the store early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m., to find a six foot hole in the side of the building.

Upon going inside, officials found knocked down shelves, shattered bottles, and alcohol all over the floor.

The driver took off in his car, but it wasn't hard to track him down.  Tiverton Police say he left his license plate behind.

Police found him at his home down the street where he was taken into custody.

He's suspected of driving under the influence.

The liquor store owner tells ABC6, the man is a regular at the store.

© WLNE/ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.