Former State Rep. charged with embezzling campaign funds, filing false documents

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Political corruption is unfortunately nothing new in Rhode Island and former state representative Peter Palombo is just the latest name added to that long list.

The Cranston democrat appeared in Providence District Court on Thursday.

Arrested by Rhode Island State Police and charged with embezzling campaign funds and filing false documents.

An audit by the Board of Elections found Palombo could not account for nearly $60,000 in campaign money.

The report also stated Palombo withdrew $16,000 from casino ATM’s over the last five years.

"no comment," said Palombo while in court.

Palombo was silent when leaving the courthouse.

The judge released him on $5,000 personal recognizance.

Palombo lost his house seat in 2014, but is still under investigation by The Rhode Island Ethics Commission for allegedly violating ethics rules when bidding on beach concession contracts.

If convicted of the embezzlement chage. Palombo could face up to ten years in prison.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017