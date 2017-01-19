Students prepare walk out in protest against policies of the Trump administration

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States students in Providence are preparing to protest. At 11:08 tomorrow morning students across the city are planning to walk out in protest against policies of the Trump administration. They will end their march at the state house for a rally, it's something the providence public schools do not support.



"Because we are sending that message within our community, we are asking parents to talk to their kids and say it is in your best interests to stay in school," says Laura Hart, Director of Communications for the Providence Public Schools.



While the schools aren't condoning the walk out, they cant necessarily stop it.

"A child that says I'm protesting, I'm walking out of school, I cannot block the door. I cannot suspend them for a minor infraction. What we are doing for our discipline hearings is the same we would do for any other event in which a student would walk out, or skip class," says Hart.

Students who participate will be given an unexcused absence. Those we spoke to say the benefits outweigh the consequences.

"Of course I support it, because nobody wants trump to be president, It's like Ronald Reagan being back honestly. Especially me being minority," says one student.

"Everybody has to speak up. That's the only way its going to work," adds another.

