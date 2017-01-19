Students prepare walk out in protest against policies of the Tr - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Students prepare walk out in protest against policies of the Trump administration

Posted: Updated:

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States students in Providence are preparing to protest. At 11:08 tomorrow morning students across the city are planning to walk out in protest against policies of the Trump administration. They will end their march at the state house for a rally, it's something the providence public schools do not support.
 
"Because we are sending that message within our community, we are asking parents to talk to their kids and say it is in your best interests to stay in school," says Laura Hart, Director of Communications for the Providence Public Schools.
 
While the schools aren't condoning the walk out, they cant necessarily stop it.
"A child that says I'm protesting, I'm walking out of school, I cannot block the door. I cannot suspend them for a minor infraction. What we are doing for our discipline hearings is the same we would do for any other event in which a student would walk out, or skip class," says Hart.

Students who participate will be given an unexcused absence. Those we spoke to say the benefits outweigh the consequences.

"Of course I support it, because nobody wants trump to be president, It's like Ronald Reagan being back honestly. Especially me being minority," says one student.

"Everybody has to speak up. That's the only way its going to work," adds another.

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.