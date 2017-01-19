Col. Ann Assumpico to be Director of Public Safety - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Col. Ann Assumpico to be Director of Public Safety

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The first woman nominated to lead the Rhode Island State Police has been confirmed by state senators.        

The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved Col. Ann Assumpico to be the state's director of public safety.

She also holds the dual role of state police superintendent.        

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo named Assumpico as superintendent in November. The public safety director position required the Senate's advice and consent.              

Raimondo eventually wants to split the roles, as other states do. The governor's annual budget plan unveiled Thursday proposes creating a civilian public safety commissioner. The plan would also consolidate the state Emergency Management Agency into the public safety department.              

Assumpico is the first woman to lead any law enforcement agency in Rhode Island. She replaces Col. Steven O'Donnell, who retired last year.

