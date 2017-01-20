Johnson & Wales Skates Past Suffolk at the Dunk

Johnson & Wales news release...

Wildcats Take Down Rams 4-2 at the Dunk

PROVIDENCE, RI – Playing at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center seems to bring out the Johnson & Wales University men’s hockey team’s offense. The Wildcats scored twice in the first and second periods to defeat Suffolk, 4-2, on Thursday.

Records:

Suffolk: 3-7-4, 1-5-2 CCC

Johnson & Wales: 5-8-2, 1-6-1 CCC

Goalkeepers

SU: Kevin Venturoso – 33 saves, 4 goals

JWU: Joey Ballmer - 31 saves, 2 goals

Statistical Leaders:

Fran Mackin (JWU): 1 goal

Stefan Brucato (JWU): 1 goal, 1 assist

Connor Henry (SU): 1 goal

Of Note:

It’s the third year in a row that Johnson & Wales has score four or more goals in its annual game at the Dunk. The Wildcats have won their last three contest in the arena for a 3-1 mark overall.

Johnson & Wales got on the board right away as Fran Mackin (Philadelphia, Pa.) swooped in from the left side and slid the puck through the five-hole to give the Wildcats the lead just 42 second into the game.

The Wildcats got another goal when Stefan Brucato (Lake Elsinore, Calif.) stole the puck in the Rams’ end, split the defenders and scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0. Suffolk got on the board in the second period when Connor Henry shoveled in the puck during a scrum in front of the net.

The work of Ryan Sete (Jackson, Mich.) set up the Wildcats’ third goal. Holding off the defender with one hand and controlling the puck with the other, he got the puck to Ben Brouillard (Somerset, Mass.) in the slot and he buried the puck in the back of the net for the eventual game-winning goal.

JWU had a three-goal advantage when Victor Carlsson (Kalmar, Sweden) won the faceoff and scored on a wraparound goal. The Rams cut the margin to 4-2 just before the end of the second period as Brendan Heinze put back the rebound of Shayne Bailey’s shot.

Johnson & Wales had a 41-33 advantage in shots. JWU goaltender Joey Ballmer (Kalamazoo, Mich.) made 31 saves for his fifth victory of the year. Neither team could convert on the power play as the Wildcats were 0-4 and the Rams went 0-3.

Up Next:

The Wildcats skate again on Saturday when they travel to Western New England for a 2:40 pm start.

Wildcats and Kangaroos Skate to 2-2 Tie

PROVIDENCE, RI – In the brief two-year history of the Johnson & Wales University women’s ice hockey team, there had never been a tie. That is until Thursday night. Visiting SUNY Canton scored a late third period goal to force overtime and the two teams played to a 2-2 draw in a game held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Records:

SUNY Canton: 6-8-1

Johnson & Wales: 7-9-1

Goalkeepers:

Canton: Brooke Susac: 20 saves, 2 goals

JWU: JuliaÅberg: 31 saves, 2 goals

Statistical Leaders:

Kathy Ensor (JWU): 1 goal, 1 assist

Sydney Jordan (SC): 1 goal

Julia Martinsson (JWU): 1 goal

Of Note:

With just under three minutes left in the first period, Kathy Ensor (St. Louis, Mo.) got the Wildcats on the board. With JWU on the penalty kill, she stole the puck in JWU’s end and put back the rebound of her own missed shot for the first short-handed goal of her career.

Canton got on the board in the third period. Tessa Dobson centered a pass to Lora Ardoin and she fired a slap shot to tie the game at 1-1.

Johnson & Wales responded less than four minutes later with the go-ahead goal. Ensor fed Julia Martinsson (Charlottenberg, Sweden) from behind the net and she buried it into the back of the net. The Kangaroos took advantage of a 3-on-5 situation late in the game as Sydney Jordan scored the equalizer with 1:24 left in regulation.

SUNY Canton had a 33-22 advantage in shots. JWU keeper Julia Åberg (Stockholm, Sweden) made 31 saves while her Canton counterpart Brooke Susac only made 20. The Kangaroos were 1-of-6 on the power play while the Wildcats went 0-4.

Up Next:

The Wildcats are on the road for their next contest, traveling to Plymouth State on Tuesday for a 6 pm faceoff.

Comeback Comes Up Short for JWU in 60-55 Loss to Emmanuel

PROVIDENCE, RI– After spotting Emmanuel a 19-point lead, the Johnson & Wales University women’s basketball team mounted a furious comeback that came up just short. The Wildcats dropped a 60-55 decision to the Saints on Thursday.

Records:

Emmanuel: 11-5, 7-1 GNAC

Johnson & Wales: 8-7, 4-3 GNAC

Statistical Leaders:

Ashley Thompson (JWU): 26 points, 5 rebounds

Raquel Pederzani (JWU): 13 points, 5 assists, 5 steals

Alexis Ezell (EC): 12 points, 13 rebounds

Of Note:

A Kayla Weaver layup with 38 seconds remaining in the first half gave the Saints a 34-17 advantage. The margin grew to as many as 39-20 on a Ryan Maynard three pointer less than three minutes into the third quarter. JWU went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to eight.

JWU only allowed Emmanuel to score six points through the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter. A Kimberly Viafara (Woodside, NY) layup with 38 seconds left pulled the Wildcats within 53-50. Unfortunately, the Saints made seven free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Leading all scorers was the Wildcats’ Ashley Thompson (Bellingham, Mass.) as she poured in 26 points and grabbed five boards. Raquel Pederzani (Coventry, RI) was next with 13 points to go along with five steals and five assists. JWU forced Emmanuel into 24 turnovers, but could only convert those into 15 points.

The Saints had a balanced scoring attack with five players tallying nine or more points. Olivia Dalphonse posted a team-best 13 points while Alexis Ezell had a 12-point, 13 rebound double-double. Emmanuel made twice as many three-pointers (6-12) as the Wildcats (3-10) and had a 24-18 advantage for points in the paint.

Up Next:

The Wildcats are on the road Saturday when they tipoff against Lasell at 1 p.m.