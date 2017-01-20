Hasbro Children’s Hospital visitor restrictions during cold season

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hasbro Children’s Hospital is putting restrictions on young visitors until the end of flu season.

The hospital is asking children under the age of 12 to stay away in order to stop the spread of viruses to patients.

“We understand that the policy may create difficulties for some families, particularly those with loved ones staying with us for an extended period…However, our commitment is to the health and safety of our patients as well as their families,” said Michael Smit, M.D., an infectious diseases specialist and pediatric hospital epidemiologist.

Flu season typically runs until March 31st.

This is the first time children have been restricted from the hospital since 2009 when the H1N1 virus was a concern.

