Ringling Brothers Circus Providence show tickets on sale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus are releasing tickets for their final show in Providence Friday afternoon.

Tickets for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Circus XTREME go on sale to the public on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

The show will take place from May 4th through 7th at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, which will be the second to last show for the company.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” is closing after nearly 150 years following declining ticket sales.

Tickets are available at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Box Office, at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

