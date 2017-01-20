US government seeks $14 billion in El Chapo case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

US government seeks $14 billion in El Chapo case

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. attorney in New York says the government is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse Friday to await his arraignment.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers spoke at a press conference about the joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.

He likened the drug trafficking to a cancerous tumor that spread, leading to “misery” for legions of Americans.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

