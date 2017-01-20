6 Questions: Senator Reed’s thoughts on Trump presidency

As the nation prepares for the transition of power in the White House Friday, ABC6 checked in with Senator Reed for his thoughts on Donald Trump, repealing Obamacare, democrats undermining Trump’s win, cabinet choices, and his hopes for the new president.

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States Friday.

Rhode Island’s Senior Senator Jack Reed was there. However, it seems like Senator Reed went more out of obligation than anything else.

In this edition of 6 Questions, ABC6 News Anchor John DeLuca spoke with Senator Reed about Donald Trump, the Russian hack, his cabinet choices, and the Republican’s plan after Obamacare.

John DeLuca: From what you’ve seen in the intelligence briefings, what was Russia’s role in the hacking?

Senator Reed: Russia had a very deliberate comprehensive multi-faceted role directed by President Putin to interfere with our election.

J: Many conservatives and Republicans believe this is the democrats chance to de-legitimize the victory of president trump.

R: No, no. This is actually making sure the American people understand based on the intelligence community which has been very careful to not become politically involved. These conclusions are not politically inspired.

J: Thoughts on President-elect Trump’s first meeting with the media and his interaction?

R: That’s not the appropriate way to deal with the media. There has to be mutual respect. The media is doing their job and it’s an important job.

J: Based on the cabinet selection, what do you think going forward?

R: Well I don’t think he’s made the best choices. I think many of them have very little knowledge of the agency they’re charged with running. Some of them have been adamant critics of programs they’ve been designated to run, that’s not the best formulation for a cabinet.

J: The Republicans are ready to repeal Obamacare. From what you’re hearing, what are they going to replace it with?

R: They have no plans to replace it with anything.

J: Nothing?

R: Well for seven years they’ve been repealing Obamacare. The notion you can just repeal and replace it without any consequences is, I think naïve.

J: What are your plans for Friday, the inauguration?

R: I will attend the inauguration as the United States senator from Rhode Island. It’s appropriate under the constitution. This is a constitutional event. I think also too it’s a moment when we all should recognize, including the President-elect, that he’s taking an oath to protect and preserve the constitution of the United States. It shouldn’t be about him. It’s about the country and it’s about the constitution.

J: Have you seen anything that shows he has that club in the bag?

R: Ah, I’ve seen indications that he hasn’t stopped doing many of the things he did in the campaign, which was perhaps successful for a candidacy a campaign but you need different skills and different approaches to govern. You have to bring people together. You can’t deliberately push them apart.

As the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Reed has been heavily involved in the vetting process of President-elect Trump’s choice for Defense Secretary: Retired Marine General James Mattis.

John asked Senator Reed if General Mattis is the right person for the job. He said, “Given the range of choices, he is someone who has merit to take the job, yes.”

Senator Reed also said General Mattis differs with the President-elect on Russia, torture, and the Iranian nuclear agreement.

