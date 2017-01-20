Man sentenced to life in rape, killing of 85-year-old woman - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man sentenced to life in rape, killing of 85-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said David Roscoe, formerly of Westerly, was sentenced Friday in the killing of Germaine Mouchon of West Warwick.

Roscoe was convicted in September after a trial.

The killing remained unsolved until 2015, when Mouchon's grandson inquired about the case with West Warwick Police. A detective then requested a DNA test on forensic evidence collected at the crime scene.

The DNA was run though the Combined DNA Index System and came back with a match to Roscoe, who is now 60. He had been convicted previously of child molestation and felony assault.

© The Associated Press  WLNE-TV      2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.