Man sentenced to life in rape, killing of 85-year-old woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said David Roscoe, formerly of Westerly, was sentenced Friday in the killing of Germaine Mouchon of West Warwick.

Roscoe was convicted in September after a trial.

The killing remained unsolved until 2015, when Mouchon's grandson inquired about the case with West Warwick Police. A detective then requested a DNA test on forensic evidence collected at the crime scene.

The DNA was run though the Combined DNA Index System and came back with a match to Roscoe, who is now 60. He had been convicted previously of child molestation and felony assault.

