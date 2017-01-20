Portsmouth man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ A Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and been sentenced to life in prison.

The attorney general's office says 51-year-old Raymond Ramsey pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder domestic for stabbing 42-year-old Yolanda McArdle to death in September 2015.

An autopsy found Ramsey stabbed McArdle 11 times.

Under the terms of a plea deal, the attorney general's office says Superior Court Justice Stephen Nugent also sentenced him to serve 10 years concurrently for violating a no-contact order.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV 2016