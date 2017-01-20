Portsmouth man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Portsmouth man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ A Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and been sentenced to life in prison.

The attorney general's office says 51-year-old Raymond Ramsey pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder domestic for stabbing 42-year-old Yolanda McArdle to death in September 2015.

An autopsy found Ramsey stabbed McArdle 11 times.

Under the terms of a plea deal, the attorney general's office says Superior Court Justice Stephen Nugent also sentenced him to serve 10 years concurrently for violating a no-contact order.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV  2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.