Hundreds of Providence students walk out to protest Trump

Hundreds of students in Providence joined a march to the state house in protest of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The students walked out at 11:08 a.m. Friday, as President Trump was being sworn in. The Providence Student Union activist group said they chose the time to signify November 8th, the day Trump was elected.

Students held signs and chanted “Not my president!”

The schools warned students against walking out. Those who walked out could face an unexcused absence.

