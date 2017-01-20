P-Bruins Score with Seconds Left to Beat Rochester at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Rochester Americans 4-3 in their first game of a three-game weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Zac Rinaldo, Peter Cehlarik, Sean Kuraly and Chris Casto while Anton Khudobin got his third straight start in net.

The P-Bruins were outshot in the opening period but got on the board first at 7:47. Noel Acciari sent a shot that goalie John Muse was able to stop initially, but the puck squirted free in the crease. Rinaldo jumped on the puck quickly and snuck it in for his fifth goal of the season. Matt Bartkowski picked up the secondary assist on the play as Providence entered the break up 1-0.

Rochester tied the score 1-1 at 8:56 off a goal from the right point that Erik Burgdoerfer hit off the left post and in, but Providence responded quickly to regain the lead. At 12:00, Matt Grzelcyk came up the left side and sent a centering pass to Cehlarik who sent in his team leading 15th goal of the season. Szwarz earned the secondary assist as Providence held a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

After Providence took a 3-1 lead off a beautiful Kuraly goal set up by Bartkowski, Rochester rallied for two goals from Justin Bailey with the goalie pulled to the tie the score at three with 54 seconds left. Providence did not quit, as Colby Cave found Casto who skated up the right side and squeezed a goal through the five-hole for the game-winner. Casto’s first goal of the season put Providence up 4-3 with just 3.6 seconds remaining and they won by that final.

Khudobin stopped 24 of 27 shots while Muse stopped 30 of 34. The P-Bruins were 0-2 on the power play and 1-1 on the penalty kill. Providence hits the road for Lehigh Valley Saturday at 7:05 pm before finishing the weekend at home for a 5:05 pm faceoff with the Hartford Wolf Pack.