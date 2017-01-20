Steven Spieth Has Career Night But Brown Falls Short Against Yale

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. - Brown senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) tossed in a career-high 33 points, but a free throw by Yale’s Alex Copeland with 2.8 seconds remaining lifted the Bulldogs to a 75-74 win over the Bears at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

The loss drops Brown to 10-9 overall, 1-2 in the Ivy League, while Yale improves to 10-6 overall, 2-1 in league play. The two teams play again next Friday evening in New Haven, Connecticut at 8:00 pm.

Trailing 67-66, Spieth connected on a trey with 1:53 remaining for a 69-67 Brown lead. Back-to-back treys by Yale’s Miye Oni, the second with 29 seconds remaining, lifted the Bulldogs to a 73-69 advantage.

Spieth connected on two free throws following a technical foul on Miye, to cut Yale’s lead to 73-71. After a free throw by Yale’s Blake Reynolds with 16 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs a 74-71 lead, Spieth tied the game with seven seconds left on his seventh trey of the game.

Copeland took the ball down the court for the Bulldogs and was fouled, making one-of-two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to give Yale the victory.

“Yale played really well in the second half and beat us on the inside,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “The two treys they got at the end of the game were on inside-out plays. Credit Yale and we need to learn from this and be ready to play them again next week.”

Spieth connected on a career-high seven treys, connecting on 7-of-10 shots from beyond the three-point arc. He hit 9-of-16 field goals overall and 8-of-9 free throws.

With his 33 points, Spieth moved into 18th place on Brown’s all time scoring list with 1,153 career points, passing Russ Tyler, with 1,133 points from 1968-1971, Matt Mullery, who netted 1,134 points from 2006-2010, and Lou Murgo’s 1,147 who scored points from 1951-1955.

Sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) also scored in double figures for the Bears with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Bears’ freshman forward Josh Howard (Charlotte, NC) grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while adding six points.

The Bulldogs were paced by Sam Downey, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Oni had 12 of his 16 points in the second half, while grabbing eight rebounds.

Yale out-rebounded the Bears by a 47-31 margin in the game that saw the lead change 16 times.

The Bears led by 11 points early in the game, 19-8, following a Spieth free throw with 13:41 remaining.

Yale got back in the game and trailed by two points, 22-20, with a 12-3 run, capped off by a trey by Alex Copeland.

Brown immediately answered with a 10-0 spurt to grab a 32-20 advantage after a trey by Okolie at the 4:42 mark. A trey by sophomore Chris Sullivan (Wilmette, IL) late in the half gave the Bears a 40-28 lead at intermission.

The Bulldogs attacked the Bears to open the half with a 13-0 run, holding the Bears scoreless for nearly six minutes, to pull ahead, 41-40, following a layup by Downey at the 14:23 mark.