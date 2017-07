By Ken Bell

The Hendricken Hawks held off host Mt. Pleasant for a 52 to 47 win. Justin Mazzulla led the Hawks with 16, Isaiah Mylers had 15. Enoch Cheeks led the Kilties with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The LaSalle girls beat visiting Moses Brown, 49 to 39. The Rams were led by Jayme DeCesere who scored 13. Oluchi Ezemma led the Quakers with a game high 22.