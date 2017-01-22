#1 Villanova Wears Down Providence In Friars Road Loss - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

#1 Villanova Wears Down Providence In Friars Road Loss

By ROB MAADDI
AP Sports Writer

        PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Josh Hart scored 25 points, Kris Jenkins had 19 and No. 1 Villanova beat Providence 78-68 on Saturday.

        The defending national champion Wildcats (19-1, 7-1 Big East) have won five straight since their only loss at Butler on Jan. 4 temporarily knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in The AP Top 25.

        Rodney Bullock had 17 points and Jalen Lindsey added 14 for Providence (13-8, 3-5).

        The Friars were coming off consecutive wins over Seton Hall and Georgetown but couldn't compete with Villanova.

        An 8-0 run to start the second half gave Villanova its biggest lead to that point, 43-31. Mikal Bridges got it started with a layup and jumper, Jenkins hit a jumper and Hart made another layup.

        Jalen Brunson and Jenkins nailed consecutive 3s from almost the same spot to extend it to 60-43 midway through the second half and the Wildcats led by 20 at one point.  

        AP-WF-01-21-17 1921GMT
 

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.