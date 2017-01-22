PC Hockey Downs #5 UMass Lowell, 3-2, Completing Weekend Home-And-Home Sweep

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Scott Conway’s goal midway through the third period lifted the Providence College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over No. 5 UMass Lowell on Saturday night at Schneider Arena. The win completes the Hockey East sweep for the Friars as they improve to 12-8-4 (4-6-2 HEA). The River Hawks dropped to 15-7-3 (7-5-1 HEA). Providence extends its wins streak to a season-long three games.

In addition to his game-winning tally, Conway chipped in with an assist as seven Friars recorded at least one point on Saturday. Hayden Hawkey made 19 saves for his 12th victory of the season, while Tyler Wall turned away 32 shots to fall to 14-6-1.

The River Hawks scored the first goal of the night at 9:48 of the first period when Tommy Panico scored with a slap shot from the point through a screen.

Providence tallied the equalizer when Ryan Tait took a wrist shot to the top corner of near post to beat UML’s Tyler Wall. Scott Conway won the faceoff to Tait, who skated along the faceoff circle and wristed a shot through traffic.

After the first period, Hayden Hawkey made five saves and the Friars recorded 11 shots on goal.

The River Hawks scored on the power play at 4:23 of the second period when John Edwardh took a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot.

With 4:26 remaining in the second period, Kasper Björkqvist scored his 3rd goal of the season for the Friars and his second in as many nights to even the score, 2-2. Spenser Young moved the puck across the blue line to Kyle McKenzie, who took a hard shot that Björkqvist tipped from the high slot.

Conway tallied the go-ahead-goal and eventual game-winner with 9:01 remaining in regulation. After Young moved the puck to Josh Monk along the blue line, Monk sent the puck into traffic in front of Lowell’s Wall. The shot deflected off the shin of Erik Foley and right Conway who buried his chance into an open net for his 9th goal of the season.

The Friars penalty kill was immense in the final 1:40, as Hawkey and Friar defense stymied the River Hawks’ 6-on-4 man-advantage to secure the win.

Providence returns to action on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Whittemore Center for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against the New Hampshire Wildcats in the first of a two-game set in Durham.

HOW THEY SCORED:

1-0 (UML): Tommy Panico (Smith, Gambardella) – Slap shot from the right point.

1-1 (PC): Ryan Tait (Conway) - Tait’s wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle to the near post.

2-1 (UML): John Edwardh (Kapla, Smith) - Wrist shot from the faceoff dot.

2-2 (PC): Kasper Björkqvist (McKenzie, Young) – Tip-in from high slot by Björkqvist.

3-2 (PC): Scott Conway (Foley, Monk) - Conway wrist shot to open net after a rebound off Foley’s shin pad.

Notes: Power Plays – UMass Lowell (1/5), Providence (0/3) … final shots on goal: 35-21 in favor of the Friars … shot attempts: Providence 58, UMass Lowell 44 … Conway and Wilkins now hold the team lead with nine goals each … Providence is now 10-9-0 against UML under Nate Leaman … Friars are 12-2-1 when scoring at least three goals this season … dating back to 2014, Providence is 12-2-3 on home ice against ranked opponents … the Friars have swept UMass Lowell for the second time in three seasons.