State awards $3.8M for historic preservation and the arts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The state is awarding $3.8 million in capital grants for historic preservation and the arts.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced 33 grant recipients Thursday.

Among the projects, preservation grants will restore the visitors' center at historic Fort Adams in Newport and preserve schoolhouses, museums, a library and other historic structures.

Among the larger cultural grants, the Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick received $300,000 and RiverzEdge Arts in Woonsocket and Dirt Palace public projects in Providence each received about $250,000.

Voters approved bonds in 2014 that made $5 million available for state preservation grants and $6.5 million for cultural facilities grants.

The arts council and the preservation commission administer the programs, which require matching funds from applicants.

