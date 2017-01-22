More time offered to comment on Amtrak plans for Northeast - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

More time offered to comment on Amtrak plans for Northeast

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Federal railroad regulators are giving people more time to comment on major changes proposed for Amtrak's Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route.

A proposal to upgrade the 8-state passenger rail corridor over the coming decades was unveiled last month, with comments originally due by Jan. 31. But a portion of the plan that recommends building a new bypass for high-speed rail travel through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island has met strong opposition.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he asked the Federal Railroad Administration for an extension for people to voice opinions. The Rhode Island Democrat received a letter from the agency last week confirming an extension, but the letter doesn't say when the new deadline will be.

Reed's office says the new deadline is expected to be sometime in March.

