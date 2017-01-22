P-Bruins Sluggish in Loss to Hartford at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 Sunday afternoon at the Dunkin Donuts Center, dropping their only game of their three-game weekend. Colby Cave and Peter Cehlarik scored for Providence while Anton Khudobin started in net for the P-Bruins.

Hartford dominated the opening period and the scoreboard reflected it. At 7:25, the Wolf Pack opened the scoring while on the power play as Adam Tambellini backhanded a shot that snuck by Khudobin and just trickled into the net to give Hartford a 1-0. Just 12 seconds later Chris Brown scored from the top of the right circle and gave Hartford a 2-0. It was the fastest two goals against the P-Bruins this season. The Pack opened it up to 3-0 on a goal in the crease from Marek Hrivik and headed to locker room with a commanding lead after one.

Khudobin was pulled in favor of Malcolm Subban to start the second, but Brown netted his second of the game off a centering feed from Hrivik at 12:29 while on the power play. Former PC Hockey star John Gilmour picked up the secondary assist on a goal that gave his club a 4-0 lead. The P-Bruins finally got on the scoreboard at 15:47 while on the power play. Alex Grant sent a pass to Cehlarik who one-timed a shot from the bottom of the circle that deflected off Cave’s skates and in. Cave’s 10th goal of the season made the score 4-1 at the end of two periods.

Cehlarik netted his team leading 18th goal of the season at 8:34 to give Providence a chance down 4-2, but an empty net goal from Mat Bodie iced a 5-2 Hartford victory.

Khudobin stopped 10 of 13 shots while Subban stopped 13 of 14. Mackenzie Skapski stopped 33 of 34 in a winning effort. The P-Bruins were 1-5 on the power play and 0-2 on the penalty kill. Providence is back in action Wednesday night as they travel to Bridgeport for a 7 pm faceoff with the Sound Tigers.