United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that lasted about 2 hours Sunday.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King calls the glitch an “IT issue.”

The airline is waiving flight change fees through Wednesday for any travelers affected by the problem.

United says there will be no extra charge for anyone flying in the same class and between the same cities.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.