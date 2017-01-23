New England Patriots set to play Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship game.

The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36 to 17 at Gillette Sunday.

Super Bowl 51 will mark Bill Belichick’s 7th Super Bowl appearance as the Patriots coach. However, this will be the 9th Super Bowl appearance for the team.

Tom Brady also set a franchise playoff record Sunday night. With 384 passing yards in a game, he also threw for three touchdowns.

The Patriots held on to the lead early in the game.

Brady reflected on the work the team has done through the entire season.

“It takes a lot of people, a lot of hard work and a lot of effort over the course of many months. This didn’t start at 6:40 tonight. This thing started in April. There are only two teams left standing and I’m happy we’re one of them. That’s what our goal is and it’s nice to be able to achieve that,” said Brady.

The Patriots will play the Falcons in the Super Bowl February 5th.

