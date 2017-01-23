New England Patriots set to play Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 5 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New England Patriots set to play Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FOXBORO, MASS. — The Patriots are Super Bowl bound after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship game.

The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36 to 17 at Gillette Sunday.

Super Bowl 51 will mark Bill Belichick’s 7th Super Bowl appearance as the Patriots coach. However, this will be the 9th Super Bowl appearance for the team.

Tom Brady also set a franchise playoff record Sunday night. With 384 passing yards in a game, he also threw for three touchdowns.

The Patriots held on to the lead early in the game.

Brady reflected on the work the team has done through the entire season.

“It takes a lot of people, a lot of hard work and a lot of effort over the course of many months. This didn’t start at 6:40 tonight. This thing started in April. There are only two teams left standing and I’m happy we’re one of them. That’s what our goal is and it’s nice to be able to achieve that,” said Brady.

The Patriots will play the Falcons in the Super Bowl February 5th.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.