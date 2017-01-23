Trump to meet with lawmakers, business and union leaders - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Trump to meet with lawmakers, business and union leaders

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss his agenda, as he enters his first official week in the White House and works to begin delivering on his ambitious campaign promises.

Trump says he considers today to be his first real day in office. And he’s packing it with meetings that suggest he’s keeping an open ear.

There’s a breakfast and what the White House calls a listening session with business leaders in the morning; another listening session with union leaders and workers in the afternoon; and a reception later on with members of Congress he’ll need on board to overhaul the nation's health care system, among other goals.

He'll also hold his first meeting as president with the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

