Raphael Ovalles public hearings for judicial violations

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Witnesses are expected to testify Monday against a Rhode Island District Court judge.

Judge Raphael Ovalles is accused of violating judicial ethics and sexual harassment.

In December, claims were made that Ovalles sexually harassed a female clerk, abused court personnel, and hampered people’s rights to fair representation.

The investigation into judge Ovalles began after a deputy clerk accused him of acting inappropriately towards her.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017