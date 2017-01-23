Raphael Ovalles public hearings for judicial violations - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raphael Ovalles public hearings for judicial violations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Witnesses are expected to testify Monday against a Rhode Island District Court judge.

Judge Raphael Ovalles is accused of violating judicial ethics and sexual harassment.

In December, claims were made that Ovalles sexually harassed a female clerk, abused court personnel, and hampered people’s rights to fair representation.

The investigation into judge Ovalles began after a deputy clerk accused him of acting inappropriately towards her.

