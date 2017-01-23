7 people buried in the wrong graves at RI veterans cemetery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

7 people buried in the wrong graves at RI veterans cemetery

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Seven people were mistakenly buried in the wrong grave at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery because of misaligned grave markers.

Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn said they discovered the misplaced graves Thursday when a crew began digging a grave for the wife of a veteran already buried in the cemetery as there was supposed to be room in the plot for her as well, but the crew only found space for one person. They also saw a name on the plot that belonged to someone else, and the graves were off by one burial plot.

Yarn said while this is an unacceptable mistake, he doesn't believe this was done maliciously and the department is taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.