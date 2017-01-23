PC Hockey Team Back in the Top 20 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Hockey Team Back in the Top 20

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s hockey team returned to the USCHO.com poll for the first time since Nov. 14 on Monday (Jan. 23), slotting in at No. 19 in the latest poll after a two-game sweep over then No. 5 UMass Lowell last weekend.

The Friars are 7-2-2 in their last 11 games and currently ride a season-high three-game win streak.  Eight of 11 opponents during the 7-2-2 run have been ranked in the top-12 of both national polls.  Providence rallied from an early two-goal deficit on Friday night to defeat the River Hawks, 4-3, at the Tsongas Center.  On Saturday, the Friars erased deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to claim a 3-2 win over UMass Lowell at neider Arena.

Kasper Björkqvist and Scott Conway both scored in each game for the Friars, with Conway netting the game-winner with just 9:01 to play on Saturday night. Conway finished the weekend with a team-high three points (2-1-3).  Sophomore defenseman Vincent Desharnais tallied the game-winning goal in Lowell on Friday night.

Providence returns to action this weekend at New Hampshire for a doubleheader at the Whittemore Center beginning Friday night.

