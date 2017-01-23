Brown's Steven Spieth Named Ivy League Co-Player of the Week

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. – Brown senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) was named the Ivy League’s Co-Player of the Week after exploding for a career-high 33 points vs. Yale Friday evening, earning the honor for the fourth time in 2016-17.

Spieth, the Ivy League’s second leading scorer (16.0 ppg), tossed in his 33 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, while knocking down a career-best seven treys (7-of-10). He also converted 8-of-9 free throws and grabbed four rebounds against the Bulldogs.

Spieth’s previous career scoring high was 27 points against both Niagara and Maine. His 1,153 career points rank 18th in the Brown record book, while playing in every game of his Brown career, starting 106-of-107 games. He is also the Ivy League’s Iron Man, playing a league-leading 34.4 minutes per game.

The Bears are back in action again on Friday, January 27, with a rematch against Yale in New Haven. Tip-off is 8:00 pm.