Brown's Steven Spieth Named Ivy League Co-Player of the Week - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown's Steven Spieth Named Ivy League Co-Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. – Brown senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) was named the Ivy League’s Co-Player of the Week after exploding for a career-high 33 points vs. Yale Friday evening, earning the honor for the fourth time in 2016-17.

Spieth, the Ivy League’s second leading scorer (16.0 ppg), tossed in his 33 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, while knocking down a career-best seven treys (7-of-10).  He also converted 8-of-9 free throws and grabbed four rebounds against the Bulldogs.

Spieth’s previous career scoring high was 27 points against both Niagara and Maine. His 1,153 career points rank 18th in the Brown record book, while playing in every game of his Brown career, starting 106-of-107 games. He is also the Ivy League’s Iron Man, playing a league-leading 34.4 minutes per game.

The Bears are back in action again on Friday, January 27, with a rematch against Yale in New Haven.  Tip-off is 8:00 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.