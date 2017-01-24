Shea Stays Unbeaten with Buzzer Beater Win at Johnston, Pilgrim - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shea Stays Unbeaten with Buzzer Beater Win at Johnston, Pilgrim Over Westerly, LaSalle Edges Central

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Shea Raiders stayed unbeaten thanks to a buzzer beater at Johnston.  Abdul Ajia put in a rebound at the buzzer to lift the Raiders to a 69 to 67 victory.  Ajia finished with a game high 31.  Ryan Yankee scored a team high 25 for the Panthers.  Shea is now 10-0.

LaSalle held off host Central,, 49 to 47.

Pilgrim beat Westerly 74 to 65.  Jake Gonsalves led the Patriots with 25, Matt Woods had 22.  Westerly's Dave Tiedemann scored a game high 34.  The Patriots pushed their record to 8-2. 

