Suspect in Easton shooting found

EASTON, MASS. — A Florida man who was arrested in connection with a shooting in Easton back in November is set to face a judge Tuesday.

The suspect 47-year-old Michael Arthur Noguera is scheduled to appear in Fall River Superior Court.

This marks Noguera’s first arraignment since being extradited to Massachusetts from Florida.

Police arrested Noguera in November for the death of 35-year-old Daniel Smith who was found shot in a wooded area of Easton.

Smith later died from his injuries.

Noguera faces fugitive from justice charges.

