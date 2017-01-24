Gov. Baker to outline priorities in annual address - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gov. Baker to outline priorities in annual address

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he plans to look both forward and behind when he delivers his annual state of the state address on Beacon Hill.

The televised speech on Tuesday night comes one day before Baker files his annual state budget proposal with the Legislature, and just days after he attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington.

The governor said Monday he planned to take some “victory laps” during the speech to point out accomplishments in the past year, but will also discuss his priorities for the coming months and how he hopes to continue working collaboratively with the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Baker has already outlined steps to control surging costs in the state’s Medicaid program and prepare Massachusetts for the possible repeal or replacement of the federal Affordable Care Act.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

