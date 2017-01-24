89th Academy Awards nominees announced today

By: News Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA — It is the moment many movie fans have been waiting for: The Oscar nominations.

The Academy will release the full list of nominees Tuesday morning, but just who could be in the running for the top awards?

It is a restless morning for many stars in Hollywood Tuesday, as we are a few hours away from that all-important reveal: which actors will be able to call themselves Academy Award nominees this year?

Here are a few things to keep an eye on as we wait for the announcements: First? At the Golden Globes, “Moonlight” and “La La land” won best drama and best comedy, respectively, and both seem to be locks for best picture nominations, as well. However, there is room for 10 films in the category, and expect “Lion,” “Arrival,” and "Manchester by the Sea” to be among them.

Secondly? Entertainment experts seem to unanimously agree that “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling and “Manchester by the Sea” actor Casey Affleck will score best actor nods, and other possibilities include Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, and Viggo Mortensen.

And lastly? The best actress category is going to be an exciting one to watch. “La La Land” actress Emma Stone, “Jackie” star Natalie Portman and “Arrival’s” Amy Adams are expected to nab nominations, and nobody would be surprised if Isabelle Hubbert and Meryl Streep hear their names called too.

Nonetheless, we will see what the Academy thinks later Tuesday morning.

