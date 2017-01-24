Roger Williams University to offer scholarships to Syrians - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Roger Williams University to offer scholarships to Syrians



By: The Associated Press

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) _ Roger Williams University is offering four scholarships to students displaced from war-torn Syria.

The Bristol, Rhode Island-based school joins more than 60 U.S. and international colleges that provide scholarships for Syrian students to complete their degrees in North America and Europe.

The consortium, led by the Institute of International Education, has supported hundreds of Syrian students and also includes Brown University.

Roger Williams will offer full-tuition scholarships to two students in the architecture school and two in the law school.

Kate Green, the university's director of international program development, says this recognizes the unprecedented tragedy of the conflict and the vital role higher education will play in rebuilding Syria.

The fighting between insurgents and President Bashar Assad's forces is estimated to have killed more than 400,000 people since March 2011.

