Community members speak out against Paolino's plan for St. Joseph hospital building

Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino forced to speak over the shouts of protesters, as he unveiled his plans for the old St. Joseph hospital building Tuesday.



"Through a facility that creates permanent, affordable supportive housing, alongside health and community focused services," Paolino said during his announcement.



After Paolino spoke, people from surrounding south side neighborhoods took to the podium to voice their concerns with the plan consisting of long-term housing for homeless people.

"They need to stop bringing this negative stimulus into our environment because that's what our kids are seeing, and that's how our kids are going to grow up," said one South side resident.

State and City representatives spoke out about their concerns as well.



"Sadly it is true. We have become the dumping grounds of the whole state of Rhode Island," says Senator Harold Metts.



Not all those from the South side are against the plan.

"I was formally homeless my self four years ago. I was a hot mess and crossroads helped me out a lot. I think its an amazing idea what Joe Paolino is doing for us," says a South side resident.

Mayor Jorge Elorza also weighed in, saying at end of the day it's up to the residents what goes into their neighborhood.



"If the residents of the neighborhood isn't behind it, what the plan is, then its just not going to work," says Mayor Elorza.

Despite the feedback, Paolino says he is still hopeful he'll be able to provide housing, job training, healthcare and other services to more than 300 of the state's homeless.

"Look I got thick skin, but I've also got a very good ear and I'm not tone deaf and I'll continue to listen...I just don't like to give up when I believe something is good," says Paolino.

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017