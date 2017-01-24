Man killed in industrial accident at Freetown Stop and Shop distribution center

By Bianca Buono

A horrific accident takes the life of a warehouse worker in Freetown. The 51-year-old man died after a forklift fell on top of him. He’s been identified as Alphonse Ferent of Stoughton.

According to Freetown police, it happened just after midnight. Ferent was working at the Stop and Shop distribution center when a tractor trailer starting moving away from a loading dock and that's when he fell between the truck and the loading dock.

A forklift used for unloading material off of that trailer then fell on top of him.

Police got the 911 call but it was too late. Ferent was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office says no foul play is suspected but police are investigating.

OSHA is also launching a separate investigation to determine if there were any violations of workplace safety standards in connection with this deadly accident.

