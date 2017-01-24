Man killed in industrial accident at Freetown Stop and Shop dist - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man killed in industrial accident at Freetown Stop and Shop distribution center

Posted: Updated:

By Bianca Buono

bbuono@abc6.com

@BBuonoABC6

A horrific accident takes the life of a warehouse worker in Freetown. The 51-year-old man died after a forklift fell on top of him. He’s been identified as Alphonse Ferent of Stoughton.

According to Freetown police, it happened just after midnight. Ferent was working at the Stop and Shop distribution center when a tractor trailer starting moving away from a loading dock and that's when he fell between the truck and the loading dock.

A forklift used for unloading material off of that trailer then fell on top of him.

Police got the 911 call but it was too late. Ferent was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office says no foul play is suspected but police are investigating.

OSHA is also launching a separate investigation to determine if there were any violations of workplace safety standards in connection with this deadly accident.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.