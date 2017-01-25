Rhode Island town books protest buses to oppose Amtrak route

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town government that’s opposed to federal plans for a new Amtrak route is paying for buses that will carry protesters to the State House.

The Wednesday afternoon rally has been scheduled to oppose a high-speed rail bypass route that could be built from Old Lyme, Connecticut, into rural southwest Rhode Island.

The Westerly Town Council says it booked buses for the 45-mile ride to Providence so that bypass opponents can urge state leaders to act.

Federal railroad regulators last month unveiled a plan to upgrade Amtrak’s Washington-to-Boston Northeast Corridor over the coming decades. One recommendation would speed up southern New England travel by creating a straighter route for high-speed trains.

The Federal Railroad Administration has also scheduled a meeting about the recommendations on Wednesday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

