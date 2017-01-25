UPDATE: Providence spa raided for prostitution ring

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence police shut down a Providence spa Tuesday night after discovering a prostitution ring was run out of the establishment.

Police raided the Smilers Day Spa on North Main Street Tuesday.

One person was placed under arrest.

Police say the spa could open back up as early as Wednesday morning.

Councilman David Salvatore issued the following statement in response to the investigation:

“I am proud of our law enforcement officials for shutting down an illegal prostitution business last night. The Providence City Council is committed to defending the quality of life across all Providence neighborhoods, and I commend our police department for executing this important work. Businesses must play by the rules here in Providence. I will continue to push back against bad actors, especially those who exploit women and operate illegal businesses as a front for the sex trade. These business owners will be prosecuted under the full extent of the law.”

Salvatore introduced the bodyworks legislation that led to numerous closings of brothels throughout Providence and prompted neighboring cities to adopt similar legislation.

