UPDATE: Seekonk police investigating rollover crash

SEEKONK, MASS. — Police in Seekonk are investigating a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night.

The single-car accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 195 West just before exit one.

The vehicle drove off the left side of the road and crashed. The two occupants walked away from the scene, and were found in a nearby neighborhood.

The occupants were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for their injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

