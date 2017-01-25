Road to Houston: New England Patriots bus leaves for Houston today

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FOXBORO, MASS. — It may not be Gronk’s party bus, but the New England Patriots are rolling out a party bus of their own Wednesday morning.

The “Drive for 5 Bus” will begin its 16 state journey to Houston for Super Bowl 51 Wednesday.

The bus will depart Gillette Stadium, arriving at the NRG Field in Houston on Sunday, January. 29th.

The bus will make stops to visit with alumni, VIPs, fans, fan clubs, and complete strangers along the way.

Fans will be able to track the bus’ five day trek with the #Drivefor5Bus.

The Patriots are hoping to secure their fifth Super Bowl victory in Houston.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017