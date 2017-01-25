Woman accused of stabbing male in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman accused of stabbing male in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Raquel Baker is accused of stabbing a male just before midnight Tuesday, according to police. Officials arrived at 82 Bernon Street after reports of a stabbing, and found the male standing outside and bleeding from his right hand.

The victim stated that Baker sliced his hand and stabbed him in the chest, lifting his shirt and revealing a chest wound to police. The victim told officials that he was drinking with Baker in her apartment when they began arguing.

Baker allegedly punched the victim in the face and neck, and then picked up a large knife and stabbed him in the hand and chest. Baker told authorities that the victim was “getting in her personal space,”and that she stabbed him when he refused to leave her apartment.

Officials say there was blood on the floor of the apartment as well as several bottles of alcohol and a large purple knife in the living room.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Baker was placed into custody and is currently being investigated.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.