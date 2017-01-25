Justice Andrade found guilty in 2014 murder

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Justice Andrade, 23, of Providence, was found guilty Wednesday for the July 2014 murder of Ty Shon Perry.

Andrade was found guilty of first degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm without a license.

The jury deliberated for eight hours before returning the guilty verdict. The trial lasted for three weeks.

In the early morning of July 19, 2014, Andrade shot Perry, 20, in the back with a .40 caliber semi-automatic weapon. Perry died of a single gunshot wound.

Perry was at a relatives home on River Avenue in Providence at the time of the shooting. Around 2:00 a.m. the defendant, who associated with members of the Chad Brown gang, went to the location of the gathering and opened fire at the group. There were no other injuries.

Andrade has been held without bail since his 2014 arrest.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017